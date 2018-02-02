Conde Nast International has created a code of conduct for ''all who work with its brands''.

The American media firm - which is the owner of a number of world-famous fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair - has developed its new guidelines in response to the allegations made against two of its frequent collaborators, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber.

Conde Nast has been working on the changes since October, when the Hollywood sex scandal first erupted.

The company - which has worked with the world's top models, including the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid -consulted more than 150 industry professionals to help create the guidelines, according to British Vogue magazine.

The guidelines state: ''All models on set must be 18 years old. Where exceptions need to be made - such as when children are essential a story - they must be accompanied by an agency-provided chaperone.

''Any shoot requiring nudity, sheer clothing, lingerie, swimwear, animals, simulated drug or alcohol use or sexually suggestive poses must be signed off in advance by the subject. No shoot participant may be under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

''A private dressing space must be provided to every subject on set. At all other times, subjects should not be left alone with a photographer, makeup artist or any other participant any time during a shoot.''

Meanwhile, Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Conde Nast International, said the company is determined to tackle sexual harassment.

He added: ''By adopting these recommendations all those involved in the creative process will be doing their part to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.''