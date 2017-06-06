Bella Hadid works out ''hard for two hours'' to maintain her slender frame.

The 20-year-old model has admitted she ''loves'' to exercise and when she is training she will give it her everything in an intense 120 minute fitness session, although she won't incorporate a yoga class into her work out session if she wants to ''go hard''.

Speaking to E! News about her exercise regime and how she stays in shape, the brunette beauty said: ''When I work out I love to work out. I train and I work out hard for two hours. I don't like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming and it's amazing, but if I am going to go for it I am going to go hard.''

However, the catwalk icon has hinted she doesn't immediately wake up and feel ready to work up a sweat, but when she is in the gym she suddenly gets in the zone and is ready to ''rock and roll'' on various apparatus.

She explained: ''I wouldn't say I get out of bed and I am like, 'I am going to go work out!' but when I get to the gym - rock and roll.''

Although Bella carries out a strict work out plan, she does enjoy to indulge in tasty treats as well.

She said: ''You saw me shove a donut ... in my mouth. I didn't think anyone was watching.

''It was bomb.''

Meanwhile Bella, who was named the face of Nike in November last year and now stars in the Nike Cortez trainer campaign to mark the design's 45th anniversary, has revealed she owns 50 pairs of trainers.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I probably have fifty pairs of sneakers.

''I need to start donating them, I feel bad having that many.''