Bella Hadid will ''cherish forever'' her memories of working with fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.

The 20-year-old model has taken to social media to gush about the 42-year-old creative director of Givenchy - who announced his departure from the French luxury brand after 12 years on Thursday (02.02.17) - and has admitted it has been ''a pleasure'' to collaborate with the entrepreneur over the past two years because every campaign or show has made her ''heat stop from excitement''.

The brunette beauty shared a sweet picture on her Instagram account of her clutching on to the creative mastermind's arm as the pair walk side by side, which has been edited with a black and white filter.

She captioned the upload: ''Riccy It has been more than a pleasure for me and I writing this because the past 2 years of working for you & with you have been memories that I will!..Any Givenchy campaign or show I would get booked for by you would still make my heart stop from excitement...I have never seen someone work the way you do with a genuine love for the art, design and fashion... (sic).''

And the catwalk icon has praised the fashion mogul as being a ''genius of our generation'' and she is ''proud'' she can count Riccardo as a ''friend''.

She continued: ''You are a genius of our generation and I am so proud to call you a friend. A new chapter has started for you amore and I am so excited to see what you will do next. I love YOU Brother !! You are an inspiration to me and so many others.. I wish only success for you and @givenchyofficial in the future #riccardoForever @riccardotisci17 (sic).''

Meanwhile, Givenchy has also taken to social media to ''warmly thank'' Riccardo for his ''outstanding contribution'' to the brand.

The brand posted a headshot of Riccardo on their photo-sharing site, which read: ''The House of Givenchy applauds Riccardo Tisci's vision that led to a very successful twelve-year partnership. We warmly thank him for his outstanding contribution to our beautiful ongoing story (sic).''