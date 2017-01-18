Bella Hadid thinks Selena Gomez is just using The Weeknd.

The 20-year-old model has reportedly warned her ex-boyfriend - real name Abel Tesfaye - about the 24-year-old singer's real intentions but he isn't listening.

A source said: ''Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her.''

Selena and Abel's relationship is said to have come about after the pair started ''working on very sexy music'' together.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''They started hanging as friends and it became romantic. They're working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.''

It comes after a source claimed Bella is ''hurt'' that The Weeknd moved on with the 'Come and Get It' hitmaker.

They said: ''Bella and Abel's split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and p****d that he's moved on so quickly with Selena.''

But Selena isn't worried about hurting Bella as they've never been that close.

An insider said previously: ''Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor. She preferred to be one-on-one with Taylor and didn't like being a part of the whole squad thing.''

And another added: ''Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them ... Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex.''

Selena and Abel were spotted kissing last week outside an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.