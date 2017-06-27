Bella Hadid has paid a surprise visit to her grandmother who is battling cancer.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday (26.06.17) to share a sweet video with her followers in which she arrived at her grandmother's house in Holland to wish her a happy birthday and support her whilst she endures the ''hardest struggle of her life'' in battling cancer for the second time.

Bella - who made the trip with her mother Yolanda Hadid - captioned the video: ''Nothing will ever beat this love I took off of work for the past 3 days to surprise my beautiful Oma in Holland on her birthday. She is going through the hardest struggle of her life battling cancer again but I know for a fact she is the strongest woman i have ever met. Today is my last day with my family here in Holland and the last thing I want to do is leave...But I will, so I can work my hardest and come back soon I love you @ansvandenherik@herik000 @joannvdherik @lizzyvdherik@ianvdherik @yolanda.hadid Times like these are so important to me and I wouldn't give them up for the world Happy birthday Oma...Thank you for birthing and raising my perfect mother into the woman she is today #FamilyFirst#Eachothersfavorite (sic)''

Meanwhile, although Bella's older sister Gigi Hadid couldn't make it to the European country to visit her grandmother - whom they call ''Oma'' - she did post a touching tribute on her own Instagram account.

The 22-year-old beauty wrote alongside a picture of herself as a baby with her grandmother: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY OMA! I wish I was with you today, but like everyday I love you so much and am so grateful for every one of our memories. Thanks for my mamma & Uncle Leo and for my Dutchie strength

All your grandkids will cherish you forever !!!! (sic)''