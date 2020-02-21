Bella Hadid ''still has feelings for The Weeknd''.

The 23-year-old model is currently single and focused on her career - but Bella still has feelings for the music star and they could rekindle their romance in the future.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy travelling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now.

''She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single.''

The celebrity duo first started dating in 2015, but they decided to break up the following year.

Bella and the chart-topping star gave their relationship another try in 2018, but again, they split up in 2019.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid - Bella's sister - recently rekindled her romance with Zayn Malik.

The 24-year-old model and the former One Direction star are ''trying to make it work'', having previously dated from November 2015 to March 2018.

According to sources, the couple have been working on their relationship for several months, and are taking things ''slow and steady''.

An insider recently said: ''They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.''

In November, another source claimed that Gigi had reconnected with Zayn - but at the time, their relationship was described as ''casual''.

The insider explained: ''Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.

''They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual.''