Bella Hadid is ''still friends'' with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, according to her mother Yolanda Hadid, who says the pair could get back together.
The 23-year-old model split from the 'Starboy' hitmaker in August after having dated on and off for four years, but Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid has said she wouldn't be surprised if the pair reconcile in the future, because The Weeknd - who's real name is Abel Tesfaye - is ''still close to the family''.
Yolanda said: ''I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella's 17 years old. You know what I mean? They're still friends. He's still close to the family and we don't know what's going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody's friends!''
And the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum says it's ''hard'' for all her children - including Gigi, 24, and Anwar, 20 - to ''invest'' in relationships, because they're all ''so busy'' with their careers.
She added: ''They're always so busy. It's so hard to date when you're ... they work 300 days a year and the days that they're off ... and it's hard to invest in a relationship at that age when you're not - I mean Bella turned 23 [this week]. Gigi's 24. Anwar's 20 so they're still very young.''
Anwar is currently romantically linked to singer Dua Lipa, whilst Gigi previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik, and recently ended a short fling with Tyler Cameron.
But despite not being with Gigi for long, Yolanda - who has been dating Joseph Jingoli since August - only had good things to say about the 'Bachelorette' alum.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''You know he's a really nice guy, yeah. Really nice guy, yes.''
