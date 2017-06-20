Bella Hadid stars in the campaign for Zayn Malik's Versus Versace fashion line.

The 20-year-old model - who is the younger sister of Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid - has joined forces with the dark-haired hunk to model the garments from his collection for the Italian fashion house.

And the former One Direction band member has shared the news the catwalk icon features in the commercial on social media.

Alongside a photograph of the catwalk icon adorning a purple crop top and matching leggings with ''Z X V'' emblazoned on the waistband, as well as an aubergine-coloured bomber jacket, which was posted on his Twitter page, he wrote: ''Monday #zaynxversus (sic).''

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker has also shared a teaser clip of the advert on his Instagram account, as well as Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

The footage captures Bella posing in the garments, as well as Zayn sporting the highly coveted products, whilst the title of his line appears at various times throughout the teaser clip.

The 24-year-old singer joined forces with the fashion house in October 2016 when he launched his first collection Zayn x Versus, and his latest capsule under the brand is available to buy online now.

This news comes shortly after Zayn teased his new collection for Versus Versace will drop this month.

And Zayn is grateful the Italian brand's chief designer Donatella Versace, 62, handpicked him to join forces with her and has thanked her for ''welcoming'' him into the designer label with open arms.

Speaking previously about his partnership with the label, he said: ''Thank you @donatella_versace for welcoming me into the@versus_versace family ! (sic).''

And the fashion house is ''proud'' to have partnered with the musician, who they credit as a ''global superstar''.

The company said at the time: ''Versus is proud to announce our upcoming fashion collaboration with global superstar@zayn.

#ZAYNxVERSUS

Stay tuned! (sic).''