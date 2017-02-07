Bella Hadid stars in the new Nike Lab campaign.

The 20-year-old model has been handpicked to feature in the sportswear giant's latest commercial for their The Nike Lab Dunk Lux x Chukka x RT Trainer in collaboration with 42-year-old designer Riccardo Tisci.

And the creative mastermind - who recently announced his departure from Givenchy where he held the title of Creative Director for 12 years - believes his designs for the fashion house are ''very special'' because they are ''grounded'' in sport and street style.

Speaking about his latest venture, Riccardo - who previously teamed up with Nike in 2014 to create the Air Force 1 line and again in 2016 with a 30-piece athleisure capsule - said: ''I think the Dunk has something that's very special. It's grounded in sport as well as in the street style culture.''

And Riccardo has praised his new collection and has predicted it will be the ''most iconic shoes'' the brand has ever made.

He continued: ''I think it's one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.''

Bella has taken to social media to reveal the campaign, which sees her adorn the new designs.

Alongside an Instagram photo of her wearing a black long sleeve Nike top, which she has pulled up and knotted above her waist to flaunt her slender frame, with matching black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, she wrote: ''NIKE X RT

So crazy

@riccardotisci17 @nike (sic).''

Bella also shared another image of her sporting just a black crop top and black leather high top shoes, whilst she perched on Riccardo's lap.

She wrote: ''New RT X @nike !!!!! I You!!! #TeamNike #NikeLab #Tisci So proud ! Thank you @riccardotisci17 (sic).''

The Nike Lab Dunk Lux x Chukka x RT Trainer will be available to buy on Friday (10.02.17).