Bella Hadid is the face of Moschino's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

The 20-year-old model - who was recognised as Model of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last year - stars in the Italian designer brands latest campaign alongside her older sister Gigi Hadid, 21, which was photographed by 62-year-old fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

The brunette beauty shared a sneak preview of the commercial on her Instagram account, which sees her sport a baby doll pink gown as she races through a hoard of paparazzi.

She captioned the upload: ''@Moschino campaign shot by the legendary king #StevenMeisel Thank you my loves @itsjeremyscott & @carlynecerfdedudzeele for always believing... I love you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Thank you (sic).''

However, this isn't the first fashion venture the siblings have worked together, as both models star in Fendi's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

Bella believes her busy start to the New Year, which has seen her front two campaigns for highly recognised fashion houses, has been a ''dream come true'' and is the best way to start 2017.

Alongside an image of her taken by Fendi's creative director Karl Lagerfeld from a fashion shoot with the luxury Italian designer brand, which sees her adorn a floral printed dress, with a soft pistachio green top, and was accessorized with oversize sunglasses and a pale pink handbag, the catwalk icon wrote: ''@fendi s/s 17 campaign shot by the one and only @karllagerfeld ! what a dream come true to start off the new year ! thank you @chaos @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis and Karl I love you so much (sic).''

And Bella - who made her debut appearance in this year's annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November last year - has admitted she couldn't believe she graced the catwalk for the lingerie giant alongside Gigi.

Speaking previously, she said: ''can't believe I get to experience all of this with my best friend! i LOVE you! (sic).''