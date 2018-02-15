Bella Hadid spent Valentine's Day (14.02.18) with her mother Yolanda.

The 21-year-old model - who previously dated The Weeknd - has revealed via her Instagram account that she spent the romantic day with her reality TV star parent.

Bella - whose sister Gigi is dating former One Direction singer Zayn Malik - posted a video of herself and her mother stood side by side, and she captioned the clip: ''My forever valentine ! (sic)''

Earlier this month, Yolanda revealed she purposefully taught Gigi how to become a successful model.

The 54-year-old star - who is a former model herself - revealed Gigi has been ''groomed'' to become a model since she was a child.

Yolanda shared: ''Gigi always wanted to be a model so I groomed her in a playful way, dressed them up and did little campaigns with them. But I always said, that you can't model until you're 18.

''Gigi would fight with me over it and tell me that there were loads of 16-year-olds modelling and I would tell her, 'well that's too bad.' I've been there and I know what goes on. Now she's older, she thanks me for giving her the opportunity to be a kid - to run around the farm make-up-free for longer.''

By contrast, Bella initially had ambitions to be an equestrian - but she gave up horse riding in 2013 after she was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.

Yolanda explained: ''Bella always wanted to be an equestrian, but she got Lyme disease and had to quit riding.

''Instead, she went to study photography in New York and that's how she got into it. Now she loves what she does.''