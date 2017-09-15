Bella Hadid spent ''three 15-hour days'' in the cold shooting the Bulgari fragrance campaign.

The 20-year-old model was announced as the face of the Italian label earlier this year, but the star has revealed the photoshoot for the brand's new scent Bulgari Goldea Roman Night was a gruelling process that saw her spend 45 hours in the freezing cold conditions in Rome, Italy.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the project, the brunette-beauty said: ''It was really, really cold and it was three 15-hour days. It was aggressive, but it was definitely worth it and it ended up working out well.''

But the catwalk icon hasn't let the difficult working environment put her off, as she has still hailed the company as an ''amazing iconic brand'' and an ''intense, so loving and so incredible'' family she is honoured to be a part of.

She said: ''Bulgari is such an amazing iconic brand and for me to be a part of it is so amazing. The [Bulgari] family is so intense, so loving and so incredible.''

And Bella - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - has graced the runway for a number of designer fashion houses during New York Fashion Week, and the style muse cannot believe her successful career has enabled her to buy her own apartment in New York at such a young age.

She said: ''Now to be here in New York, which is where I live now finally to be here launching this fragrance, is a dream come true.

''I'm only 20 and I'm buying my new apartment soon. That was something that I'd never thought I'd be able to do, and I wouldn't be able to do if I didn't have the right people around me. There's upsides and there's downsides but they equal out eventually.''