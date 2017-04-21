Bella Hadid's sister Gigi is her ''best friend''.

The 20-year-old model has followed Gigi, 21, into the fashion industry and Bella admits to relying on her sibling for guidance with her own career.

She told MailOnline: ''Gigi is my best friend and I love her to death.

''She's been through everything I'm going through now because she's been in the business longer.

''If I'm sad I'll call her and she always makes me happy again. She's the best, I love her.''

The Hadid sisters have historically had markedly different tastes in fashion, but Bella has revealed they've increasing started to swap outfits in recent years.

The dark-haired beauty explained: ''When we were 13, she wore lots of colour and was like Malibu girl.

''But I always wore dark colours and leather. Both our styles are evolving more now. I go to her house now and she has all my stuff, we always end up sharing things.

''We share shoes, literally everything. I don't even remember giving it to her and she will completely deny everything until the death of her.''

In addition to her sister, Bella also relies on her close friends and family to ensure she doesn't get carried away by her own success.

The model said she surrounds herself with honest people in order to stay grounded.

Bella shared: ''It's tough, but I keep the people around me I've known since I was a kid. They know who I am and tell me not to be a b***h if I am.''

Bella also said meditation plays a key role in keeping herself grounded in reality.

She explained: ''I meditate to start the day. I have a meditation music list that helps me sleep. I like to listen to music and be around my friends.

''I'm very lucky that my job lets me travel the world. I went sky-diving twice in Dubai last week, which was just incredible. Jamaica is my favourite place.''