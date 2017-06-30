Bella Hadid's mother only allowed her to have a ''custom pair'' of horse riding boots when she was younger.

The 20-year-old model has admitted Yolanda, 53, had very strict rules when she was growing up, and her parent was adamant the youngster was going to complete her education, assist in the barn, and could only treat herself to footwear suitable for horse riding and mucking out instead of high heel shoes she couldn't walk in.

Speaking about her upbringing to InStyle magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''My mom was like, 'Hell no, you're not doing that. You are going to go to school and the barn, and if you want a custom pair of riding boots, then you can have that. But you don't need 10 pairs of high heels because you don't even wear high heels.'''

But by the time the fashion muse hit 18 years old she was ''100 per cent independent'', as she owned designer garments, platform shoes and had bought her own apartment.

She explained: ''I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is a bulls**t thing to become more famous.

''I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment.''

But Bella doesn't credit her 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' mother or her 68-year-old father for her success and has claimed her strong work ethic helped her to achieve great things.

She said: ''That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.''

While Bella boasts a successful career at the helm of the fashion business, which has seen her front campaigns for designer brands including Fendi and Balmain, she can't help but feel like ''a piece of s**t'' because trolls on social media make her feel that way.

Speaking about the struggles she faces, she said: ''Imagine that somebody is telling you that you're a piece of s**t every day on social media. You kind of feel like, 'Well, am I a piece of s**t?' You don't really know.''