Bella Hadid is reportedly ''hooking up'' with NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

The 21-year-old model is believed to be romancing the Los Angeles Laker guard after they met at a party last month, according to Us Weekly magazine.

The publication reports that Bella - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - and 25-year-old Jordan were spotted together at a party at New York's Zuma on December 12, alongside Jordan's teammate Brandon Ingram, models Hailey Baldwin and Camila Morrone, and singer Justine Skye, after the Laker's lost to the New York Knicks.

A source claimed: ''It was a big crew, and they were in a private room.''

Sources also reportedly told the publication the pair have been spending a lot of time together since their meeting almost one month ago.

They added: ''They've been hanging out the past few weeks.''

The romance might cause a rift between Bella and her close pal Kendall Jenner though, as Jordan was previously reported to be getting close to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

It comes after it was claimed late last year that Bella was rekindling her romance with her ex-boyfriend and musician The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - after he ended his relationship with singer Selena Gomez.

A source said: ''They aren't back together, but it could happen eventually. She is still in love with him and would love if things worked out. They have been talking and have seen each other. But it's about logistics and what makes sense and they both have very busy schedules that put them all over the map.''

Whilst a second source added: ''They definitely have a lot of chemistry and love for each other. It's easy between them, and they are very comfortable. Once Abel split with Selena, he knew he could rely on Bella to be there.''