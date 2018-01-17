Bella Hadid used to be left ''crying and shaking'' before red carpet appearances.

The 21-year-old model admits she isn't as ''bubbly'' as her sister Gigi Hadid and struggled with anxiety before being interviewed at high profile events.

Making a special appearance on her mother's TV show 'Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid', Bella opened up to a contestant, Makenzie, after she revealed she struggled with social anxiety disorder.

Bella said: ''Believe me, I get it and I understand it. I was totally there. My sister is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved.

''I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-racking and it's scary, and it's not only you.''

And Bella reassured Makenzie that the more she had to speak to strangers, the more comfortable she became.

She added: ''It gets a lot better once you have to talk to people every day. Then you're like, 'OK, I guess it's my job, I have to do it!' ''

Makenzie admitted hearing what Bella had to say made her feel much better.

She said: ''When Bella was telling us that she suffers from anxiety, I immediately felt a connection to her.

''It just brought more hope. If she can do it, I hopefully can do it, too.''

Bella recently admitted she still feels ''very uncomfortable'' in front of video cameras.

She said: ''I'm still very uncomfortable in front of video cameras so I'm trying to figure that out. I've become confident with the people around me and myself, I've made friends with everybody so instead of it being a camera, it's about the person behind the camera. When you're comfortable with the people around you, you learn not to be so nervous and to smile.''