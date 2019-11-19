Bella Hadid reached out to Selena Gomez after she deleted the post she commented on.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker wrote ''stunning'' on one of the 23-year-old model's pictures on Instagram at the end of last week, but Bella later deleted it and fans began to speculate that she did out of spite after they fell out two years ago over their ex The Weeknd.

However, a source has told TMZ.com that Bella contacted the 27-year-old singer over the weekend to make peace with her and tell her that she didn't delete the post because of her comment and did it because she simply didn't like the photograph in the end.

Fans began to wonder whether there was still some negative energy between Selena and Bella when the 'Sober' hitmaker followed her on Instagram earlier this month and the Victoria's Secret star failed to reciprocate the gesture.

The pair fell out back in 2017 when Selena jumped into a relationship with the 'Starboy' hitmaker - just three months after he split from Bella - and they temporarily moved in together in New York in September before ending things a month later.

Six months later, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - had rekindled things with Bella, who he first dated in 2015, before splitting again in 2019.

Meanwhile, Selena - who was previously in an on/off relationship with Justin Bieber - has been ''super, super single'' for two years now and recently said she can't wait to find someone on the ''same wavelength'' as her.

She said: ''I've been super, super single for two years.

''I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you ... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.''