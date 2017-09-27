Bella Hadid is ''so incredibly proud'' of her mother Yolanda for opening up about her Lyme disease in her new memoir.
Bella Hadid is ''so incredibly proud'' of her mother Yolanda.
The 20-year-old model has praised her mother Yolanda for recently releasing her candid memoir 'Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease', and says she's ''so excited'' to be able to support her.
Speaking at a signing for Yolanda's book - which details her struggle with the tick-transmitted disease that Bella and her 18-year-old brother Anwar also suffer from - the brunette beauty told Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm so incredibly proud of my mom always, but especially with this book. I was so excited to be here and support her!''
Bella's support for her mother - who also has 22-year-old daughter Gigi - comes after the 53-year-old television personality previously revealed she ''wanted to die'' after she was diagnosed with the neurological condition, but fought through her feelings of ''hopelessness'' because of her brood.
She said: ''I just was hopeless and didn't see how I was going to get out of the dark hole. I wanted to die, but the next second, I looked at a picture of my sweet kids. They are my reason for fighting.''
And the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is determined to find a cure for Lyme disease in her life time, so she can give her children the ''life they deserve''.
She added: ''My greatest gift would be if I can find the cure before I leave this planet, so they can live a life they deserve.''
Meanwhile, Yolanda recently said writing her memoir was ''hard'', as she was forced to relive some of her worst moments.
She said: ''It was hard because I struggled with a brain function issue for so many years.
''I think that I had to get some of my brain back to getting to the point of being able to write a book.
''It was hard to relive it but also brought up all the important memories that I needed and wanted to share.''
