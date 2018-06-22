Bella Hadid has praised designer Virgil Abloh after his first fashion show in Paris.

The 21-year-old model was among a host of famous faces - including Rihanna, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Naomi Campbell - at the Palais Royal for Abloh's new spring/summer 2019 collection for Louis Vuitton on Thursday (21.06.18).

In a post on Intsagram, she said: ''Tears of happiness all around. Congratulations for one of the most historic days in fashion. We are all so proud of you @virgilabloh. (sic)''

Bella - who wore a bold red ensemble from the new line - accompanied the post with an image of the green catwalk and star-studded front row.

She added: ''Absolutely magnificent. Life changing if I do say so myself. Your hard work and love for what you do shows through each of your collections but this was the most special of them all. Anything is possible!!!!!!!!! Love !! You!!!! @virgilabloh VIRGIL FOR LOUIS V !!!! @louisvuitton Kiiiiilled it. (sic)''

Abloh - who is widely credited for his luxurious urban streetwear designs - became the first African-American artistic director for the famous brand's menswear back in March, when he replaced Kim Jones.

After his debut show, the 38-year-old Off-White designer was seen sharing an emotional moment with friend Kanye, who he previously interned with at Fendi in 2009.

In a recent interview, the 41-year-old revealed: ''We interned at Fendi but we ain't do s**t. We ain't get to do nothing. We were just happy to have a key card.''

He added: ''We couldn't figure out how to actually make the clothes, so we'd just do it in photoshop. And Virgil became the fastest photoshop artist that I have ever met in my life.''