Bella Hadid owns 50 pairs of trainers.

The 20-year-old model was named the face of Nike in November last year and now stars in the Nike Cortez trainer campaign to mark the design's 45th anniversary, and the star has admitted her partnership with the sportswear giant is ideal because she has a closet bursting with footwear.

Speaking to Coveteur.com about the garments she possesses, she said: ''I probably have fifty pairs of sneakers.''

But the catwalk icon feels ''bad'' she owns multiple items of shoes and thinks she should donate her belongings to charity.

She explained: ''I need to start donating them, I feel bad having that many.''

Bella has revealed she ''always'' drinks lemon water in the morning to kickstart the day because it leaves her feeling healthier, although when she has been eating badly she will undertake a three-day detox.

Speaking about her eating habits, the brunette beauty said: ''When I first wake up in the morning, I always have my lemon water. It just feel a little healthier than drinking regular water. I feel better when I have a lot of greens and drink juices. When I eat badly for a while, I need to do a Monday-Wednesday cleanse to be able to flush everything out and detox.''

Bella has admitted she ''overworks'' her body, and although she has acknowledged she needs to take a break when her work schedule becomes too chaotic, she still struggles to find the time to work out as even a gruelling fitness session is too much to handle.

She explained: ''If I overwork my body, I can tell almost instantly. I used to just blow it over and keep working, but now I know I need to take a break. I need to be able to take some 'me' time throughout the day, because it can get hectic.

''Right now I don't have a lot of time to do anything. I used to love going to yoga on Thursday nights to just chill and breathe, and have an hour to not think about anything but myself.

''My body can't handle aggressive workouts. [For me] it's more about being the best I can be, not about losing weight. [Weight loss] comes naturally, but it is about being fit and feeling strong. When I wake up in the morning and I don't feel strong, I feel like I shouldn't even get out of bed.''