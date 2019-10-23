Bella Hadid has opened up on the ''worst phone call'' she's ever received, in which her mother told her her grandmother had passed away.

The 23-year-old model mourned the death of her grandmother - whom she calls Oma, and whose name was Ans van den Herik - this summer, and has now taken to Instagram to reflect on the day she received the news, which also happened to be the same day she was shooting her magazine cover for Dutch Vogue.

Bella - whose mother, Yolanda Hadid, is of Dutch ancestry - did her shoot for the magazine in Holland to honour her family, and has said she hopes her grandmother is ''proud'' of her, although she never got to see the finished cover.

Sharing the professional images from her cover shoot, Bella wrote: ''This cover is very bitter sweet. I've always wanted to do my Dutch vogue cover in Holland to represent my family ,my mother, my cousins, my aunt, uncle and especially my Oma. On this day , I got a phone call from my mom right when we finished our last shot,'' she recalled. ''She said Oma passed that afternoon. This was one of the worst phone calls and all I wished, had I done it sooner, she would have been able to see it to tell me what she thought. I hope she is proud of me. I love you Oma and Mama. This was such a memorable day in so many ways. (sic)''

Ans passed away in August this year after a battle with cancer, and in early September, Bella, her mother Yolanda, and her siblings Gigi and Anwar Hadid all travelled to The Netherlands to attend her funeral.

At the time of her grandmother's passing, Bella wrote on Instagram: ''Our beautiful Oma has been laid to rest peacefully. Finally able to be without pain...My spirit animal, idol, twin. I am so grateful for the backbone that was built by her, and for giving birth to my best friend and my everything @yolanda.hadid She taught me so much about strength, humor, grace, attitude, love...I Can't think about never being able to hug her again. But I do like to think that she is flying high with our Opa, happy, in heaven.. We feel you all around us ... Rest In Peace Queen VDH. (sic)''