Bella Hadid says the modelling industry is ''not as rewarding for the soul''.

The 20-year-old catwalk icon has admitted ever since she was a child she has always ''loved helping people'', but she believes the fashion business ''doesn't warm [her] heart'' and is ''not very giving'', although she would like to change the industry for the better.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''It's not very giving, being a model, it doesn't warm your heart. It's not as rewarding for the soul as most things.

''Since I was a kid I've loved helping people. My mom always said that I would go on the street and hug somebody that was sitting on the corner. It was just because I genuinely loved people, and that's something that I want to bring forward with me in my career. If I'm able to change something in the world for the better, then I'll be ecstatic.''

However, the style muse thinks the fashion industry is slowly changing and is ''not all about the face'', and models are required to have more of a personality nowadays.

She explained: ''What's so beautiful about the time that we live in right now is that it's not all about the face any more. You have to be more than that. You have to have a personality and you have to be able to go out there and have a conversation with somebody and not be a blank face.''

Bella has hinted her career takes its toll on her as she feels ''tired most of the time.''

She explained: ''Everybody has a different opinion of what hard work is. At the end of the day, if you're exhausted, you worked hard. I'm definitely tired most of the time.''