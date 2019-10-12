Bella Hadid is no longer ''consumed'' by her mental health.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday (11.10.19) to share a message in support of Mental Health Awareness Day, where she explained that she has been struggling with her own mental heath for ''a few years'', but has now reached a point where she isn't plagued by negative thoughts.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: ''Yesterday was mental health awareness day. A struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or dealing with currently. And if not, you probably know someone who is.. something that I have been dealing with for a few years but finally at a point where it doesn't consume me as much as before. still have bad days along with the good, but grateful and proud of myself to be in the place that I am today, going into my 23rd year of life. (sic)''

Bella went on to urge her followers to ''be kind and protective'' toward themselves, as she also thanked those closest to her for helping her beat her demons.

She continued: ''with that being said , I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems..the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn't for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them...don't feel pressured by things online...if you don't want to get out of bed, don't. If you want to cancel plans, cancel them.

''Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I've learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware! the moments that we have are singular and you will never know the struggle or the pain of another person until you are in their shoes. so reach out n ask. (sic)''

The model - who is the sister of Gigi and Anwar Hadid - reached out to fans directly, and told them they ''are good enough'' and they ''deserve to be happy'', before ending her message with a ''virtual hug''.

She wrote: ''We all need love&support and if you can be the one to bring somebody happiness or a calmness that they can't find in themselves, please be that person..You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone's day n even yours as well.

''If you are reading this and feel like there's no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you ! You are strong , you are good enough and you DESERVE to be happy!!I am going to write a new morning mantra right now and you should too! I love all of you out there so much! Sending a big virtual hug (sic)''