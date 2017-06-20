Bella Hadid has been named the new face of Max Mara accessories.

The 20-year-old model has joined forces with the Italian luxury label, and as part of her latest venture the brunette beauty fronts the brand's advert for their new creation the Whitney bag, which was photographed by Steven Meisel.

The catwalk icon has shared the exciting news of her partnership with the label on social media, with a motion clip of her from the commercial, which sees her clasping at the handbag as she stretched out on a window ledge.

The fashion muse captioned her Instagram post: ''New face of @maxmara accessories ! (sic).''

And Bella feels ''blessed'' she was able to work with the ''most legendary team'' including Carine Roitfeld, celebrity make-up artist Pat McGrath, hair expert Guido Palau and Ben Perreira, on the project.

She added: ''Made possible by the most legendary team

Shot by #StevenMeisel @carineroitfeld@patmcgrathreal @guidopalau@benperreira I am blessed and so grateful to work with every one of you. #WhitneyBag (sic).''

And the mogul has enjoyed a busy year so far as she has recently been selected to front Zayn Malik's latest fashion collection for Versus Versace, and has launched her own collection with Chrome Hearts Official.

However, the star struggles to sleep at night because she fears her modelling career will come to an end, although she is trying to ''enjoy the ride'' and not to dwell on what could happen in the future too much.

Speaking previously about her concerns about, Bella - who won Model of the Year in 2016 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards - said: ''I want to enjoy the ride because you never know where the end is.

''That's what really freaks me out and worries me at night when I'm going to sleep.

''But then when I go to sleep every night I think I'm so grateful and lucky but even though it gets really hard. I am so blessed but I do worry that it could all come to an end.''