Model Bella and The Weeknd split in November (16) after almost two years of dating, and pictures emerged last week (ends15Jan17) of the singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, cuddling up to Come & Get It star Selena.

Now a source close to the 20-year-old beauty has revealed she was less than impressed that her ex is already with someone new.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and p**sed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena," the insider told People.com.

The claims come after Bella appeared to make her feelings known about The Weeknd's new romance, by unfollowing Selena on Instagram.

After pictures hit the Internet of the new couple kissing, cuddling and holding hands after a dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Bella hit the 'unfollow' button on Selena's profile last Wednesday (11Jan17), according to screenshots taken by Elle.com.

Ironically, Bella's sister Gigi is part of Taylor Swift's 'squad' of girlfriends - and Selena is Taylor's best pal.

According to E! News, Selena and The Weeknd's relationship is still in its fledgling stage, and the pair are taking things slow.

However, they are said to be unconcerned that news of their romance is now public, with a source telling the outlet: "At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret, but they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."

The pictures emerged as The Weeknd gave an interview to GQ magazine, admitting he is unsure whether or not he will ever settle down.

"Marriage is scary to me, man," the 26-year-old said. But he then added: "I feel like I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married."