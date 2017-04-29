Bella Hadid has gushed about her love for Beyonce and Rihanna.

The 20-year-old model is a huge fan of the two singers and revealed she loves dancing to their music whenever she can.

She told Harper's Bazaar: ''I'm very quick to get ready [for a night out] if I know what I'm going to wear. I'm the quickest of all my friends, so I put on music and have a little dance party while I'm waiting for them.

''I love Rihanna and Beyonce. You have to like them to be a girl. Both of them are great, whether you're sad, happy, want to get drunk, or never want to drink again.''

But although Bella loves going out with her friends, she admitted she also loves chilling out at home.

She said: ''I can't stay out late, especially now that I work every day of my life. But I'm really good at staying up late at home watching TV and not doing anything. I watch a lot of Netflix because I'm not home enough to start any new shows. I'm addicted to Family Guy, and I'm really into Black Mirror right now. I have steam in my shower, which is amazing, so I'll steam in there and do a face mask before bed. I'm very quick to pass out once I get into bed, or even on a plane, if that's where I am. Put me in an upright position and I'll still fall asleep.

''I just moved into a new apartment, and I'm such a homebody now. When I'm there I really don't leave. I go to work every day, and when I'm done I go back to my house and my bed. I love staying in hotels, but I'm always in hotels, so when I'm home in New York I just love being in my bed. There's nothing better.''