Bella Hadid went sky diving twice in one week.

The 20-year-old model jumped out of a plane for the first time in Dubai only two days ago, and the brunette beauty loved the adrenalin experience so much she decided to do it again on Monday (18.04.17).

The catwalk icon shared a clip of her skipping onto the plane prior to the experience on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''OOPS I DID IT AGAIN!!!!! @BEKANAS thank you @SKYDIVEDUBAI (sic).''

And the post comes just a few days after she uploaded a clip of her flying through the sky.

The upload of her first experience read: ''Jumped out of a plane today!!! (sic).''

And the style muse - who has starred in fashion campaigns for luxury designer labels including Fendi, Balmain and Victoria's Secret - has revealed the sky dive made her feel the most ''calm'' she has ever felt in her entire life.

She continued: ''I'VE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels !!!!! Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!! DUBAIIIII!! In my @nike CORTEZZZ (sic).''

Meanwhile, Bella claims she feels comfortable flaunting her curves on social media because of her mother Yolanda's ''European'' and ''casual'' outlook on life.

Bella, whose mother was born and raised in the Netherlands, previously said: ''My mom is very European, so our whole life we were very open about that stuff. It was just more casual.''

And the star credits her parent as her ''best friend'' and has credited the former model with helping her to stay grounded - despite her appearances on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

She experienced: ''It was just a job [for her]. She's been a single mother my whole life.''