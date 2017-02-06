Bella Hadid is tired of her sister Gigi ''sneaking off'' with her clothes without asking to borrow them.
The 20-year-old model admits she often borrows her older sibling's shoes because they are the same size, but she gets irritated when she visits the 21-year-old beauty's home and discovers items from her own wardrobe lying around.
She said: ''I literally just took a pair of striped Vans from Gigi. We have the same shoe size which is insane, I know. It can be dangerous.
''And what did Gigi take from me? Um... you know... this is what happens: She never tells me she's taking anything. But then I show up at her apartment and there's like a random t-shirt or a hoodie or something lying around, and it's mine.
''And Gigi did not ask me if she could take it! She's sneaking off with my stuff!''
Bella also revealed she has a talent for pulling together a great look for a low price and admitted she had never splashed out on designer items until three years ago.
She told Elle.com: ''I know all the secrets for how to shop for good stuff on a budget, because I didn't buy anything designer until I turned 18. I held out.
''When I was 18, I finally let myself buy a designer piece. I bought a pair of Louboutins, because that's what you do when you're 18. They were so high. I was so in love with them.
''I wore them so much that the bottoms now - they're rough. They're like a map of where I walked when I was 18.''
While Gigi likes to borrow Bella's clothes, the brunette beauty insists they have always had different senses of style.
She said: ''I'm a little different than [Gigi] because ever since I was 14, I always wanted to wear black jeans and leather jackets.
''I looked at pictures of New York in the '70s and '80s and I thought that tough, city-girl look was so cool.
''I would always go to vintage stores and flea markets when I could, and my friend Jesse [Jo Stark] was so into that vibe, too, because her parents [own] Chrome Hearts, and they're all about that.
''We didn't meet until I was 16, but honestly, she has the best style out of anyone I've ever met, I think, and I like to give credit where it's due. So she influenced me a lot. And when I moved to New York, it was like I already dressed the part.''
