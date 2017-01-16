Bella Hadid has got a new tattoo.

The 20-year-old model - who made her debut appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway during their annual fashion show last year - has had two wings inked to her right ankle by tattoo artist Jon Boy when she visited his parlour on Sunday (15.01.17).

Although the brunette beauty has yet to share images of her new body art, Jon has since taken to social media to showcase the new addition to his portfolio with a string of images of Bella's feet.

Alongside a picture edited in black and white with the design etched into Bella's foot he posted a picture of a dove emoji and tagged Bella in the photo.

Whilst another photo showing the image on the other side of her foot read: ''fly @bellahadid#jonboytattoo (sic).''

Jon also uploaded a picture of him with his celebrity client perched on his lap.

He captioned the image with a black heart and spade emoji.

Meanwhile, the catwalk icon - who is the younger sibling of model Gigi Hadid, 21, - has admitted she feels ''so damn lucky'' she has been able to work with ''inspiring, talented people'' over the past 12 months and has hinted she is proud of her achievements.

Bella broadcasted her gratitude with a video of her walking in a variety of catwalk shows throughout 2016 in a montage on social media.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''I feel so grateful..thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. i feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday..i will keep working hard I love you so so so so much! (sic).''