Bella Hadid has had a small rose inked on her arm.

The 20-year-old model went under the needle to get the intricate floral design done by tattoo artist to the stars JonBoy, and she shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself lying face down getting the inking, and another of the finished product, which is located near to her elbow.

The brunette beauty added rose emojis to the clip and captioned the video: ''@jonboytattoo one and only (sic)''

He took to his own Instagram account to share a black and white image of Bella's arm.

JonBoy opted to let the tattoo do the talking as he simply tagged the star in the post, hashtagged his own name and added a rose flower emoji.

He shared another photo of himself and Bella, who is seen with her arm aloft, alongside her friend Cully Smoller and captioned the pic: ''we outchea (sic)''

In January, Bella had two wings inked onto her right ankle by Jon Boy.

Alongside a black and white picture with the design etched into Bella's foot he posted an image of a dove emoji and tagged Bella in the photo.

Another photo showing the image on the other side of her foot read: ''fly @bellahadid#jonboytattoo (sic).''

JonBoy also uploaded a picture of him with his celebrity client perched on his lap.

The tattoo artist's other star customers include Bella's pal Kendall Jenner, who got him to ink the word ''meow'' on the inside of her lower lip last year.

He posted a picture and the caption simply read: ''meow @kendalljenner #jonboytattoo (sic)''