Bella Hadid prepared for London Fashion Week by getting a 24k-gold face treatment.

The 23-year-old model visited Mimi Luzon, a celebrity aesthetician, in order to undergo the unusual treatment, which other celebrities, such as Kaia Gerbe, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio, are well-known advocates of.

Mimi posted a behind-the-scenes video of the brunette beauty undergoing the treatment on her Instagram page.

She captioned the short, eye-catching clip: ''Angelic @bellahadid dripping in gold with 24K Pure Gold Mask Treatment #glowbymimiluzon (sic)''

The innovative treatment is designed to instantly boost glow and restore hydration, especially after long flights.

Last year, meanwhile, Bella revealed she was donating 600 trees to be planted in order to offset her carbon footprint.

The American star - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - admitted it ''makes [her] sad'' that her job requires so much travel by plane, so she wants to do what she can to help the planet.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.

''It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love. (sic)''

At the time, Bella explained that the trees would be planted in her home state of California, to make up for those lost in wildfires, and she also asked fans for suggestions as to where else she should ''show some love''.

She continued: ''This is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I'm not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it's the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need.''