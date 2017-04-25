Bella Hadid ''freaks out'' in the middle of the night when she has forgotten to remove her make-up.

The 20-year-old model has revealed she sometimes sleeps with her face full of cosmetic products on, but she will ''always'' wake up feeling ''completely guilty'' she has failed to take off the beauty products and forces herself to get up and cleanse her face before going back to bed.

The brunette beauty - who is currently the brand ambassador for Dior beauty - said: ''I do sleep in my make-up sometimes but I always wake up at 2am, freaking out and feeling completely guilty about it. My body knows! So I'll get up, wash my face, moisturise and go back to sleep because I hate waking up in the morning with make-up on - it's the most horrible feeling.''

Although the catwalk icon has moments when she forgets to carry out her skincare routine in the evening, she has claimed she is ''usually a good girl'' when it comes to taking off her beauty products.

She added: ''But I'm usually a good girl about taking my make-up off at night.''

The fashion muse has admitted she is prone to getting dry skin and relies on a jelly mask to help ''plump'' her skin and moisturise it.

She explained: ''My face is always so dry, so it sucks up all the moisture. Then if I'm doing proper hair and make-up I'll use the Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask first. It just kind of plumps your skin up and makes it super moist and sort of tightens it ... I don't know what it does or how, but it's something incredible.

''I love doing masks and my favourite thing ever is giving my friends masks.''

However, the American star's busy schedule makes it hard for her to undergo ''real pampering''.

She told Vogue Online: ''I don't really have a lot of time to do real pampering - I don't get facials or anything like that ... But when I'm working a lot I like to get massages - just to kind of get my muscles back in check after being on a plane. But it's hard with my schedule. I try to get a little time to myself.''