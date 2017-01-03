Bella Hadid believes starring in Fendi's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign is the best way to start the New Year.

The 20-year-old model has shared an image of her taken by Karl Lagerfeld from a fashion shoot with the luxury Italian designer brand on her Instagram account, and the catwalk icon has revealed it was a ''dream come true'' for her to start 2017 with a brand new campaign for a renowned fashion house, and to work with the 83-year-old fashion designer and creative director of Fendi.

The brunette beauty captioned the upload, which sees her adorn a floral printed dress, with a soft pistachio green top, and was accessorised with oversize sunglasses and a pale pink handbag: ''@fendi s/s 17 campaign shot by the one and only @karllagerfeld ! what a dream come true to start off the new year ! thank you @chaos @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis and Karl I love you so much (sic).''

And Bella - who is the younger sibling of model Gigi Hadid, 21, - has admitted she feels ''so damn lucky'' and she is ''privileged'' she has been able to work with ''inspiring, talented people'' over the past 12 months.

The brunette beauty - who made her debut appearance in this year's annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November last year - shared a video of her walking in a variety of catwalk shows throughout 2016 in a montage on social media.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''I feel so grateful..thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. i feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday..i will keep working hard I love you so so so so much! (sic).''