Bella Hadid feels ''so damn lucky'' to be a model and has admitted she feels very ''privileged'' to have had such a successful year.
The 20-year-old catwalk icon has admitted she feels ''so grateful'' to have had such a successful year and is ''privileged'' to have worked with ''inspiring, talented people'' this year, and the star has vowed to work equally as hard next year.
The brunette beauty - who made her debut appearance in this year's annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last month - shared a video of her walking in a variety of catwalk shows throughout this year in a montage on social media.
She captioned the Instagram post: ''I feel so grateful..thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. i feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday..i will keep working hard I love you so so so so much! (sic).''
And the fashion muse - who has also graced the runway for Moschino, Versace and Chanel - has been voted the Model of the Year by the Industry, and Bella has admitted it is a ''huge honour'' for her to receive the accolade, although her older sister Gigi, 21, was crownd International Model of the Year at The British Fashion Awards earlier this month.
Alongside a picture of an article with her new title, which she shared on the photo-sharing site, she wrote: ''What a crazy way to end the year This is such a huge honor !!! Industry's vote!!! Thank you SO much to everyone in the industry that voted, everyone I've worked with and @modelsdot for all of the love and support ... this really means so much to me And congrats Kenny I love you (sic).''
