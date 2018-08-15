Bella Hadid feels ''sexier'' in sneakers than high-heeled shoes.

The 21-year-old model - who is believed to have recently rekindled her romance with The Weeknd - would much rather wear comfortable sports shoes, no matter how formal the event she's attending.

She told Allure magazine: ''I'm definitely a sneakerhead, and I love matching sneakers with dresses and gowns. Even after the Versace show, I asked them if I could wear the dress that I wore in the show and they let me borrow the new sneakers that they have too.

''When I was 15 years old, my stepdad [David Foster] got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and that was the first time I remember wearing sneakers to a huge event.

''I had this beautiful gown with my black run-down Converse. I even cut my own leather laces, and I think that's when my love for tennis shoes really started.

''I feel sexier in a pair of tennis shoes than I do in heels.''

Bella is a ''very spiritual'' person and sets aside time to pause and reflect at least twice a day.

She said: ''I think mantras are really good, and I think that's something that I really need to start doing more. I've written mine down and I'm a very spiritual person.

''In the morning I always take time with myself and have my crystals, and at night I listen to my meditation music just to prepare for the next day.

''With my schedule, I need to take more time to do that and to be more positive about myself.''

And the brunette beauty knows she can always rely on her mother, Yolanda Hadid, or her friends to lift her when she's having a bad day.

She said: ''Usually, if I'm having a bad day I call my mom or I text one of my best friends, Ali, and she just hypes me up.

''I'm like, 'Ali, I feel ugly and s***ty and I don't want to do this,' and she's like, 'You got this, you're here,' and the same thing for her when she calls me.

''I think that's really good to have your close friends around you, or just a phone call away, because I'm not around my friends a lot because of work.

''The people that I'm very close to help me a lot, it's really nice to be able to rely on somebody like that.''