Bella Hadid is feeling ''happier and healthier than ever''.

The 22-year-old model couldn't help but share her excitement as she started her fittings for the Victoria's Secret show and shared how ''grateful'' she was to be invited to model again.

She wrote on Instagram: ''@victoriassecret fittings today ... i can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits ... i'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever (all body types are different and react differently with a great workout routine and a healthy diet) (sic)''

Meanwhile, Bella previously admitted he feels ''sexier'' in sneakers than high-heeled shoes.

She shared: ''I'm definitely a sneakerhead, and I love matching sneakers with dresses and gowns. Even after the Versace show, I asked them if I could wear the dress that I wore in the show and they let me borrow the new sneakers that they have too.

''When I was 15 years old, my stepdad [David Foster] got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and that was the first time I remember wearing sneakers to a huge event. I had this beautiful gown with my black run-down Converse. I even cut my own leather laces, and I think that's when my love for tennis shoes really started. I feel sexier in a pair of tennis shoes than I do in heels.''

Bella is a ''very spiritual'' person and sets aside time to pause and reflect at least twice a day.

She explained: ''I think mantras are really good, and I think that's something that I really need to start doing more. I've written mine down and I'm a very spiritual person. In the morning I always take time with myself and have my crystals, and at night I listen to my meditation music just to prepare for the next day. With my schedule, I need to take more time to do that and to be more positive about myself.''