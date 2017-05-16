Bella Hadid struggles to sleep at night because she fears her modelling career will come to an end.

The 20-year-old catwalk icon has admitted she tries to ''enjoy the ride'' and not to dwell on what could happen in the future, but the thought she may not be a model for much longer ''worries'' her and ''freaks'' her out when she goes to sleep at night.

Speaking about her concerns about her work and being an influencer to Compelo.com, the brunette beauty - who won Model of the Year in 2016 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards - said: ''I want to enjoy the ride because you never know where the end is.

''That's what really freaks me out and worries me at night when I'm going to sleep.

''But then when I go to sleep every night I think I'm so grateful and lucky but even though it gets really hard. I am so blessed but I do worry that it could all come to an end.''

And the style muse has revealed she has an ''intense'' work schedule as she works solidly for ''four months straight'', which will then be followed by ''one weekend'' break before she jumps back to work immediately after, although she thinks people don't realise how little free time she has.

She explained: ''When I'm really intense I will honestly work for four months straight and then I'll have one weekend off and then I'll go straight back to work.

''People think that in between I have so much time off but I only ever take two days off every two weeks, at the maximum.

''I will go somewhere so that I can breathe and really take a break and get my thoughts back together before I have to go back to everything.

''It's crazy because it looks like I have a lot of down time and a lot of vacations.''

Although the American star has described herself as a ''workaholic'' she has revealed her hectic lifestyle leaves her feeling ''exhausted a lot''.

She explained: ''I'm a workaholic, I really love it but I'm exhausted a lot and it really takes a toll on you sometimes.''