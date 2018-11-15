Bella Hadid has donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe page for Malibu wildfire recovery, and urged her Instagram followers to give what they can.
The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram story on Wednesday (14.11.18) to promote the Malibu Community Disaster Prevention & Relief Fund by The Point Dume Firefighters, which is working to clear up the devastation caused by the fires that ripped through Malibu, California, last week.
The page was set up on fundraising website GoFundMe earlier this week, and currently has $34,559 of its $35,000 goal.
On the website, it states that Bella donated $10,000 to the project this week, and is currently the highest donation the campaign has received.
According to the campaign's description, the money will help to fund the likes of fire hoses, pool pumps, generators, proper work attire, tools, and respirators, to better prepare the firefighters for future disasters.
The description read: ''The Woolsey Fire caught Point Dume and western Malibu off-guard. With our brave firefighters spread thin throughout the region and the State of California, many of these communities were devastated as the flames unexpectedly tore through, leaving many residents fighting to defend their own homes. Too many homes could not be saved. However, without the supplementing support and dedication of our brave local citizens, the fire might have claimed many more.
''The money you donate will go toward fire hoses, pool pumps, generators, proper work attire, tools, respirators, and other supplies for other natural disasters such as sand bags and headlamps. These will be made readily available to any member of the community of Malibu - on Point Dume, Paradise Cove, Malibu Park, Malibu West, any of the surrounding areas - to be used to help better prepare before the next disaster, and to help us respond and recover after.''
Bella's donation comes after Sandra Bullock recently donated a total of $400,000 to disaster relief, with $300,000 going to the American Red Cross, and a further $100,000 going to the HSVC, which is helping to care for displaced pets.
