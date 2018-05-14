Bella Hadid is not a party girl.

The 21-year-old model - who is believed to have rekindled her relationship with The Weeknd - insists she'd rather stay at home on a Saturday night than go out with friends because her work means she has to spend so much time in busy environments.

Interviewed by her sister, Gigi Hadid, for America's Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''People think I'm such a party girl, but that's a thing of the past. I can't wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!

''Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties, the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out.

''I just want to be around people who love me. Like, you and I play video games, watch movies, paint pottery - all the stupid s**t we used to do back in our childhood before we became Gigi and Bella.''

The brunette beauty particularly treasures having quiet time to herself before she goes to bed and when she wakes up in the mornings.

She said: ''Before bed I love listening to meditation music. It helps me zone out and fall asleep.

''And in the morning I make it a point to keep my phone away from me for 30 minutes so my brain can start functioning before I get completely overwhelmed by the media. Sometimes I just want to be me for 30 minutes, not 'Bella.' ''

Bella thinks people expect her to be dour but she insists she smiles every day and has always been a cheerful person.

Asked what people would be surprised to learn about her, she said: ''That I never go a day without smiling. People always say I have the same facial expressions.

''But what they don't realise is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look 'bored' or 'very nonchalant'. But it isn't necessarily the way I really am.

''You've known me, of course, my whole life. And ever since I was a baby, I was always smiling.''