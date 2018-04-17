Bella Hadid has shot down rumours she has rekindled her romance with The Weeknd.

Various sources claimed to have spotted the 21-year-old model and the 'Pray' rapper ''kissing all night'' at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's Poppy nightclub pop-up area in Indio, California, on Friday (13.04.18), but the beauty has revealed the insiders were wrong.

Bella commented on an Instagram post by E! News reporting the story, simply writing: ''it wasn't me [sic]''

The couple were first spotted together at Coachella in 2015, when they dated for around a year and a half before splitting in 2016.

The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - was spotted getting intimate with a brunette bearing a striking resemblance to Bella at the festival over the weekend.

An onlooker said at the time the pair, ''were sitting on each other's laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together.''

It came after the 'Starboy' hitmaker was said to be ''playing the field'' and ''openly dating'' following his break up from Selena Gomez in October last year.

In February, sources claimed that whilst The Weeknd and Bella weren't dating, it was ''only a matter of time'' before they gave things another go.

The 28-year-old star was ''hit really hard'' by the news that his former flame Selena had rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber after her split from the 'I Can't Feel My Face' singer, and after spending some time recollecting his thoughts, he's said to be ready to move on.

The insider added: ''The whole Selena and Justin thing hit The Weeknd really hard ... After they got back together and that finally set in, he wanted to go dark for a bit and keep a low profile. He had his phase of going out and partying, but then really started to miss Bella again. They definitely still keep in touch and they still totally love each other.''