Bella Hadid says Cher is her style icon.

The 20-year-old model has said she takes her inspiration and style tips from the 71-year-old music icon, who has previously been hailed for her ability to ''embody female autonomy in a male-dominated industry.''

Bella named the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker as her style icon when she listed 13 of her favourite things for InStyle magazine's August issue.

The brunette beauty also ran through some of her top beauty products, as she said her number one ''smile saviour'' is the ''KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask,'' and admitted her go-to hair essential is ''Ouai Wave Spray.''

When it comes to make-up Bella - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - will often splash out $44 on her favourite blush, which she listed as ''Dior's Diorblush Sculpt Contouring Powder Blush,'' and a further $29 on ''Dior's Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume Mascara.''

And despite having an enviable figure, Bella doesn't restrict herself to healthy foods, as she admitted her favourite late night snack is ''chicken nuggets and french fries,'' whilst her ultimate restaurant meal would be ''a burger at Ferdi in Paris.''

As for Bella's dream holiday, she would love to stay at her favourite hotel, ''the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora,'' whilst indulging in her simplistic favourite girls' night activity, ''chilling with my girlfriends on my couch.''

In terms of fashion, Bella would say the best sneakers are ''Nike's Classic Cortez,'' which she would no doubt pair with her top denim trend, ''Re/Done jeans,'' before finishing her outfit off with items from her favourite place to shop, ''Chrome Hearts in New York City.''

Bella Hadid is the cover star for InStyle magazine's August issue.