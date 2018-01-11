Bella Hadid has pleaded for donations to help support the victims of the mudslides in Montecito, California.

The 21-year-old model has written a long post about the situation in Montecito on her Instagram account, revealing she's praying for the people on the ground and has asked her followers for online donations.

Alongside a screenshot of the mudslides - which have killed at least 17 people in the community - Bella wrote: ''My beautiful home town of Montecito.... Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can't believe it. I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing. For our horses, dogs, cats-all animals- that gave us happiness, who are now searching for a dry place to lay their heads.. our elementary school... The freeway to drive to school and where @mini_jk_imbig and I would walk after school.. under water. (sic)''

Bella - whose sister is fellow model Gig i Hadid, 22 - expressed her sympathy for local residents and urged her 16.5 million Instagram followers to donate as much as they can to the cause.

Bella wrote: ''I can't imagine how Montecito feels now. I am so sorry. As always- Please send websites for donations. I'm ready to help. Thank you to the rescue, fire fighters and security teams in SB for staying strong and your hard work to pull out anybody and anything in sight. My love is with you so deeply SB. (sic)''