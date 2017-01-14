Bella Hadid is ''bitter'' about The Weeknd's new relationship with Selena Gomez.

The 20-year-old model split from the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker two months ago, but she reportedly ''isn't over'' him yet and is very hurt that the singer has been pictured kissing the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' star this week.

A source told E! News: ''She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him.

''They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.

''It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.''

The revelation comes a few days after Bella unfollowed Selena, 24, on Instagram following the publication of pictures of the former Disney star locking lips with The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

It was previously claimed the new couple ''don't really care'' about their romance being public knowledge.

A source said: ''At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them.''

And The Weeknd has reportedly had a crush on Selena for some time.

The source added: ''Abel though always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.

''They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.''