Bella Hadid has landed three ambassadorial roles for major fashion brands.

The 20-year-old model has been announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury label Giuseppe Zanotti, Bulgari and Nike, within one week, and the brunette beauty is set to appear in a beauty, footwear and jewellery campaign for all three brands over the upcoming months.

The catwalk icon's partnership with the 60-year-old shoe designer on his eponymous footwear company will see her model his latest creations in Giuseppe Zanotti's Autumn/Winter 2017 commercial alongside fellow model Miles McMillan.

And the creative mastermind has revealed his new capsule will depict a ''strong, sensual point of view'' he tries to reflect in every design.

The Italian mogul said: ''My Fall 2017 collection is a celebration of individual style - something that is independent of time and place and trends. The campaign reflects the strong, sensual point of view I put into every shoe. It's modern yet full of emotion and soul.''

And the fashion muse's collaboration with the luxury Italian jewellery company Bulgari, will see her represent the brand in the fashion house's new Goldea fragrance advert.

The news of her joint venture with the designer company was shared on Instagram with a photograph of Bella sporting a champagne coloured, strapless gown, at the launch night of the new product, which took place at Palazzo Nunez Torlonia in Rome.

The image was captioned: ''Queen of the Roman Night @bellahadid enchanted the guests at Palazzo Nunez Torloni during tonight's unveiling of Goldea, The Roman Night #GoldeaRomanNight (sic).''

Bella's partnership with Nike comes a few months after she was announced as the face of the sportswear giant, and will see her appear in the commercial for the Nike Cortez trainer to celebrate the design's 45th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Bella has admitted her busy schedule does leave her feeling overworked, and although she used to ignore her tiredness and continue to work, she has admitted she has to take time out of her busy schedule to recharge her batteries.

Speaking previously, she said: ''When I'm really intense I will honestly work for four months straight and then I'll have one weekend off and then I'll go straight back to work.

''People think that in between I have so much time off but I only ever take two days off every two weeks, at the maximum.

''I'm a workaholic, I really love it but I'm exhausted a lot and it really takes a toll on you sometimes.''