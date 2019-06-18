Model Bella Hadid has apologised after she was accused of racism over a controversial airport photo, and she described it as an ''honest mistake''.
Bella Hadid has apologised after being accused of racism over a controversial airport photo.
The 22-year-old model sparked a backlash after she posted a photo from an airport with her feet propped up against the window of a viewing area pointed in the direction of planes with the UAE and Saudi Arabia flags on them.
However, Bella - whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian - took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she ''would never mean to disrespect'' the airlines or the countries.
She said: ''Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East. I have never and will never be the one to talk down on these countries...
''Only to spread love, and the true beauty of them, as the way I was taught by my Teta and my father. To feel as if I have disappointed you is what hurts me the most.''
In another post, the Victoria's Secret beauty shared a ''sincere apology'' after explaining she hadn't noticed the planes in the background.
She added: ''I want to send a sincere apology to those who ever thought I would put blame on them, especially to Saudi Arabia and the UAE...
''This was never the case, and I hope you can understand the misunderstanding.
''I will be more responsible when bringing awareness to all causes, including my beloved Middle Eastern community. Thank you for taking the time. I love every single one of you.''
Meanwhile, Bella also took to Twitter to reiterate her statement and described the incident as an ''honest mistake''.
She tweeted: ''This was an honest mistake on an early morning... never, ever would I intentionally try to offend anyone like that. I am so sorry.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...