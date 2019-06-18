Bella Hadid has apologised after being accused of racism over a controversial airport photo.

The 22-year-old model sparked a backlash after she posted a photo from an airport with her feet propped up against the window of a viewing area pointed in the direction of planes with the UAE and Saudi Arabia flags on them.

However, Bella - whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian - took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she ''would never mean to disrespect'' the airlines or the countries.

She said: ''Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East. I have never and will never be the one to talk down on these countries...

''Only to spread love, and the true beauty of them, as the way I was taught by my Teta and my father. To feel as if I have disappointed you is what hurts me the most.''

In another post, the Victoria's Secret beauty shared a ''sincere apology'' after explaining she hadn't noticed the planes in the background.

She added: ''I want to send a sincere apology to those who ever thought I would put blame on them, especially to Saudi Arabia and the UAE...

''This was never the case, and I hope you can understand the misunderstanding.

''I will be more responsible when bringing awareness to all causes, including my beloved Middle Eastern community. Thank you for taking the time. I love every single one of you.''

Meanwhile, Bella also took to Twitter to reiterate her statement and described the incident as an ''honest mistake''.

She tweeted: ''This was an honest mistake on an early morning... never, ever would I intentionally try to offend anyone like that. I am so sorry.''