Bella Hadid and The Weeknd narrowly avoided an awkward encounter earlier this week.

The 22-year-old model and the 29-year-old singer - who recently called time on their on/off relationship - came perilously close to being face-to-face with each other during a night out at Club Heartbreak in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News: ''The Weekend arrived at Club Heartbreak to see Mark Ronson perform just after midnight on Friday morning. Bella was already inside with a group of girlfriends when he arrived.

''But less than 10 minutes after The Weeknd arrived, Bella walked out on her own with one friend.''

Of Bella, a second source added: ''She just didn't look as happy as she did when she came in.''

The high-profile duo recently decided to go their separate ways yet again, as they're both in ''different places'' in their lives at the moment.

An insider said: ''Bella and Abel have split. They are in different places right now, physically and mentally.

''Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.''

The pair frequently travelled between Los Angeles - where the chart-topping singer is based - and Bella's home in New York, but sources said that their respective schedules simply didn't align.

However, their relationship may not be over forever, as the couple have a long history of breaking up and getting back together again.

The source added: ''They hope to get back together at one point - but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects.''