Bella Freud wanted to be a farmer when she was younger.

The 56-year-old designer launched her eponymous label in the 1990s before launching her knitwear range in 2007, but the star has revealed prior to embarking on a career in the fashion industry she wanted to enjoy a career in agriculture.

When asked what her dream occupation was when she was a child, she told the Guardian Online: ''A farmer.''

And the star - who is the daughter of the late artist Lucian Freud and Bernardine Coverley - has revealed if she had the chance to go back in time she would want to live in the early 1900s because she likes the ''Edwardian way of dressing''.

She said: ''I like the Edwardian way of dressing, so maybe there.''

Although the creative mastermind boasts a successful career at the helm of the design business, she used to ''dislike everything'' about her appearance.

She said: ''I used to dislike everything.''

But after giving birth to her son Jimmy, the mogul started to appreciate her body and start to ''like'' her aesthetic.

She continued: ''And now I like it all.

''When I was pregnant I thought how useful my body was.''

And Bella's happiness continued when she welcomed her 16-year-old child into the world and she would ''potter'' around with him.

When asked when she was most at her happiest, she said: ''When my son, Jimmy, was two and I was just pottering about with him.''

But Bella has revealed as well as her family, a ''menthol cigarette and a scone'' also give her a large amount of satisfaction.

Speaking about her guilty pleasures, she said: ''A menthol cigarette and a scone.''