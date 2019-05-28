Behati Prinsloo wants at least one more child.

The 31-year-old model already has daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 15 months, with her husband Adam Levine, and has said she's planning on having at least one more as she wants ''three or four'' children in total - after having previously thought she wanted five.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Tuesday (28.05.19), she said: ''He wants five and I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four will be good. I'm backing [up] just by one. Adam can't have everything! I'm carrying them, you know.''

Behati's comments come after she previously admitted to suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her first daughter, and is thankful that her life post-pregnancy has been ''easier'' the second time around.

She said: ''I got pregnant [with Gio] seven months after I had my first baby. I've been modelling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn't want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing.

''After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life. But after the second one, everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria's Secret, who I was under contract with - they never asked me when I was going to be back.''

The beauty hit the runway just eight months after giving birth to Gio, and although she felt no pressure to get back to work, she ''felt so empowered'' by the decision.

She added: ''I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can DO this. I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.''