Returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after her three-year hiatus felt like a ''distant dream'' to Behati Prinsloo.
Behati Prinsloo says returning to the Victoria's Secret Show after her daughter's birth feels like a ''dream''.
The Victoria's Secret Angel is making her comeback to the runway after missing the last two shows to have her children, seven-month-old Gio Grace and two-year-old Dusty Rose, but she has admitted there was a time she was doubtful she would be able to return.
Sharing a mirror selfie showing off her toned abs on her Instagram story, Behati - who is married to Adam Levine - wrote: ''After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha ... I'm so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower. (sic)''
Behati will be joined at the lingerie extravaganza, being filmed in New York City this Thursday (08.11.18), by a bevy of the world's beautiful models, including Elsa Hosk - who will be donning this year's $1 Million Swarovski crystal Fantasy Bra - Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skiver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes.
This year's show will also see a host of newcomers including 24-year-old model Winnie Harlow, who is making her debut.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.