Behati Prinsloo says returning to the Victoria's Secret Show after her daughter's birth feels like a ''dream''.

The Victoria's Secret Angel is making her comeback to the runway after missing the last two shows to have her children, seven-month-old Gio Grace and two-year-old Dusty Rose, but she has admitted there was a time she was doubtful she would be able to return.

Sharing a mirror selfie showing off her toned abs on her Instagram story, Behati - who is married to Adam Levine - wrote: ''After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha ... I'm so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower. (sic)''

Behati will be joined at the lingerie extravaganza, being filmed in New York City this Thursday (08.11.18), by a bevy of the world's beautiful models, including Elsa Hosk - who will be donning this year's $1 Million Swarovski crystal Fantasy Bra - Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skiver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes.

This year's show will also see a host of newcomers including 24-year-old model Winnie Harlow, who is making her debut.