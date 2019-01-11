Behati Prinsloo suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her first child two years ago, but admits things have been ''easier'' with her second tot.
Behati Prinsloo suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her first child.
The 30-year-old model has daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 10 months, with her husband Adam Levine, and has said she struggled with her mental health when she gave birth to her first daughter, and is thankful that her life post-pregnancy has been ''easier'' the second time around.
She said: ''I got pregnant [with Gio] seven months after I had my first baby. I've been modelling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn't want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing.
''After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life. But after the second one, everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria's Secret, who I was under contract with - they never asked me when I was going to be back.''
Although she felt no pressure to return to the runway, Behati went back to work just eight months after giving birth to Gio, and says she ''felt so empowered'' by the decision.
She added: ''I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can DO this. I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.''
And after spending much of her pregnancy in ''yoga pants'', the beauty says she's ''finally enjoying getting dressed again''.
Speaking to Net-a-Porter, Behati said: ''I'm finally enjoying getting dressed again. I was pregnant and then breastfeeding for so long that I was literally living in yoga pants. But a few months ago I put them on and was like, 'No, it's time to put on jeans and wear a normal outfit.' I love jeans and a T-shirt.
''Adam gets me crazy sneakers and I have a closet full of shoes, but I usually wear Dr. Martens. I've never been the kind of girl who wears heels in the day - it makes me feel uncomfortable and I'm way too tall [5ft 11].''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.