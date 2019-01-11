Behati Prinsloo suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her first child.

The 30-year-old model has daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 10 months, with her husband Adam Levine, and has said she struggled with her mental health when she gave birth to her first daughter, and is thankful that her life post-pregnancy has been ''easier'' the second time around.

She said: ''I got pregnant [with Gio] seven months after I had my first baby. I've been modelling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn't want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing.

''After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life. But after the second one, everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria's Secret, who I was under contract with - they never asked me when I was going to be back.''

Although she felt no pressure to return to the runway, Behati went back to work just eight months after giving birth to Gio, and says she ''felt so empowered'' by the decision.

She added: ''I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can DO this. I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.''

And after spending much of her pregnancy in ''yoga pants'', the beauty says she's ''finally enjoying getting dressed again''.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter, Behati said: ''I'm finally enjoying getting dressed again. I was pregnant and then breastfeeding for so long that I was literally living in yoga pants. But a few months ago I put them on and was like, 'No, it's time to put on jeans and wear a normal outfit.' I love jeans and a T-shirt.

''Adam gets me crazy sneakers and I have a closet full of shoes, but I usually wear Dr. Martens. I've never been the kind of girl who wears heels in the day - it makes me feel uncomfortable and I'm way too tall [5ft 11].''